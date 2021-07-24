Morgan Stanley Acquires 397,363 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $303,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.47 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49.

