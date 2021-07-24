Morgan Stanley Buys 1,442,586 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $259,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after buying an additional 1,615,813 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after buying an additional 324,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 301,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

