Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $81.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.