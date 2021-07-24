Morgan Stanley Has $266.32 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $266,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.54 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

