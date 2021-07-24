Morgan Stanley Has $271.82 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,231,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $271,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $147.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.65.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.