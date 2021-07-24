Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.31% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $292,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.04.

