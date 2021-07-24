Morgan Stanley Increases StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $52.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,663,000 after acquiring an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $17,154,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

