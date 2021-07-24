Morgan Stanley Lowers Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.66.

Autohome stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93. Autohome has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

