Morgan Stanley Raises DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.36.

NYSE DTE opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

