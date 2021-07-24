Morgan Stanley Sells 2,208,424 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,298,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,208,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Corning worth $274,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

