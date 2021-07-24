Morgan Stanley Sells 734,568 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289,379 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 734,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $283,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.68. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

