MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 161.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,093,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

