Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Earns Overweight Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.