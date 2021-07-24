MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,140,086. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

