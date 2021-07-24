Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTL. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of MTL stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.89. 653,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,257. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.91. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

