Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.70.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.91. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.60 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

