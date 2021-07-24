MyWish (WISH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $103.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. MyWish has a market cap of $1.76 million and $103.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.00848370 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.