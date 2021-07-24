National Bankshares Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$135.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$113.26 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.10.

GIB.A opened at C$115.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.20. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

