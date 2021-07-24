National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 31.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 159.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.68. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $117.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

