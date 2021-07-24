Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

