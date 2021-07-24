NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.18.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.