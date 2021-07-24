Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $130.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 284.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 548,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

