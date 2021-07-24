Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NEPT. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

In related news, Director John Morris Moretz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,347,744.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

