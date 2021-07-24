Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Hits $7.44 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $269.68 million and $7.44 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,980,624,436 coins and its circulating supply is 27,165,919,813 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

