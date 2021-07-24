NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTES. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.96.

NTES stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.93. NetEase has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61,316 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

