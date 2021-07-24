Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $515.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

