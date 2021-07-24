NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.47. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 14,775,546 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $79.75 million, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 28,238 shares of NeuroMetrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,034.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.