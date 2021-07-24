NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $301.80

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $301.80 and last traded at $301.80, with a volume of 341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $306.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.28.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NewMarket by 259.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

