Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.11 on Friday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

