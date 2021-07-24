News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 83.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 642,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,940 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in News were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.75 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

