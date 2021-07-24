NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NXGPF stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

