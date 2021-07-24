NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NXGPF stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.44.
About NEXT
Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.