NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.15

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $87,981.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.58 or 0.00842205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

