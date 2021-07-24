NFTX Hashmasks Index 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,144.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $379,799.98 and approximately $3,144.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $942.43 or 0.02786834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 403 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

