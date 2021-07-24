Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

NKTX stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $206,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nkarta by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nkarta by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nkarta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

