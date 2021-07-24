NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 254,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $677,940. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NMI by 12.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in NMI by 14.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in NMI by 159.8% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 23.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

