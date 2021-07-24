No Street GP LP Raises Holdings in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

No Street GP LP raised its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,045,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Green Plains Partners makes up about 3.3% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. No Street GP LP owned about 0.09% of Green Plains Partners worth $25,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.44. 24,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28. Green Plains Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $265.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.