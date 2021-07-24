No Street GP LP Takes $14.95 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

No Street GP LP bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 235,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,000. Twitter comprises approximately 1.9% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $71.69. 44,275,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,207,028. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

