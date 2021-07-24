Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Position Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nokia were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.