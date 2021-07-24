Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €11.20 ($13.18).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.02.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.22. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

