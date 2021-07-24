NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,822 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $120.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

