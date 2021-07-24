NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 906 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 178.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $620.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $558.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.56.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

