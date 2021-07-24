NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 973 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,111,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 447,191 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 682,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.