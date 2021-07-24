NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 402.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,131,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,394 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.59 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

