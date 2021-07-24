NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $623,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $976.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $987.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $889.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

