NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $717,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 178.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after buying an additional 122,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $620.92 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $558.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

