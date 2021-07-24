NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,578 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

