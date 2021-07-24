NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.07. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.