NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

Shares of CMI opened at $237.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

