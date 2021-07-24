NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $976.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $889.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

