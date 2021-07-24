NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

FMAT opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

